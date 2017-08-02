× Amazon’s Whitestown fulfillment center included in company’s hiring blitz

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Amazon is expected to hire thousands of people during a series of job fairs on Wednesday.

One of the participating locations is the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 4255 Anson Blvd. in Whitestown. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

The location is looking for warehouse and fulfillment associates. The jobs include both part-time and full-time positions. Pay ranges from $12.50 to $13.50, and some candidates will receive on-the-spot job offers.

Full-time positions include access to health care benefits from day one; part-time employees will get access to those benefits after 90 days with the company.

Those interested in going to the job fair should dress comfortably and wear closed-toe shoes.

If you’re hired and accept a position, you must provide proof of your identity and employment eligibility. Interested applicants should bring a driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card or passport.

Applicants who can’t make it to Wednesday’s job fair can apply for positions at the company’s website.

Amazon is holding similar events at 11 other locations across the country as part of “Amazon Jobs Day,” which the company is touting as its biggest hiring event of the year. Learn more about the job fairs here.