Semi collides with sedan in Lafayette, killing 2

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two people were killed when their sedan collided with a semi in Lafayette Tuesday.

Tippecanoe County sheriff’s Lt. John Ricks told the Journal & Courier the semi was southbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway when the car pulled into the path of the semi at about 4 p.m.

Ricks said the driver of the car was attempting to cross the southbound lanes to turn left into the northbound lanes when it was T-boned and crushed by the semi.

The driver and passenger, whose identities have not been released, both died at the scene. The semi driver was not injured in the accident.

Ricks told the newspaper that it took hours to extricate their bodies from the wreckage. The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about four hours as deputies investigated.