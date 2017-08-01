Worker regains pulse after being struck by lightning while paving Park Tudor parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say three paving crew workers were struck by lightning at Park Tudor Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the incident in 7200 block of N Collage Ave. around 3:43 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they learned that the men had sought shelter under a tree when a storm hit. That’s when fire officials say the lightning struck and knocked the men off their feet.

Police said one of the men initially died following the strike. He regained a pulse and consciousness at approximately 4 p.m. after being shocked two times, fire officials say.

That man was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where fire officials say he is awake and talking to doctors. The other two workers had minor injuries and were transported to the emergency room at St. Vincent.

Cathy Chapelle, Park Tudor’s Director of Strategic Communications, says no school activities were going on at the time of the strike.