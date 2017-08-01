PHOTOS: Storms cause damage, spur rainbows in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers reported damage Tuesday as storms made their way across the state.

Meteorologists say Indiana is experiencing “pulse thunderstorms,” which form in an unstable air mass and can quickly become severe. They can also weaken just as quickly, hence the term “pulse.”

Hail and gusty winds along with brief heavy rain are the threats in storms.

Lightning is always a threat with these storms. This was evident as three people were struck by lightning at Park Tudor.

The lightning was also seen in Hendricks County. A viewer in Clayton sent along this video of tree that she says was smoldering after being struck.