Peru officers save suicidal man from jumping off bridge

PERU, Ind. – A group of Peru officers is being credited with saving a suicidal man on a bridge Monday night.

Sergeant Samantha Raber and Officers Colten Pitner and Shawn Swinford responded to the Wayne Street bridge around 7:30 p.m. after she found out a man was contemplating jumping off the bridge.

When they arrived, they found a man sitting on the railing of the bridge with his feet hanging over toward the water. They began talking with the man and found out he was having personal issues with his family. Officers said he was streaming everything on Facebook Live.

After speaking with this man for a while, they said he would go from being somewhat calm, to very agitated. Swinford seized an opportunity while the man was distracted with Facebook live, and cam up from behind the man and pulled him to safety. They transported him to Dukes Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

“I cannot say enough of how proud I am of Sergeant Samantha Raber, and Officers Colten Pitner and Shawn Swinford,” said Chief Michael Meeks. “They were able to talk to the male and keep him from making a decision to jump. And the actions of Officer Swinford were heroic. He risked his life, and the potential of going in the river as well, to save the life of another.”