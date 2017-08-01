× Noblesville Parks Department to expand their Food Truck Friday Lunch & Listen series

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department are expanding their free bi-weekly Lunch & Listen series at Federal Hill Commons with Food Truck Friday. Food Truck Friday will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on August 4th, 18th, and September 1st.

“We’re excited to grow our Friday lunch series at Federal Hill and invite the public to come out to our newest park with their co-workers, family and friends to enjoy lunch and live music,” said Noblesville Parks Assistant Director Mike Hoffmeister. “Food trucks are growing in popularity nationwide because they provide great eating options and they tend to bring people together for a shared experience.”

Food Truck Fridays will include local music while guests enjoy their lunch and the park amenities. There will also be the addition of four to five food trucks providing specialty meals and desserts. Food Truck Fridays will be held near the Market Plaza and Noblesville Rotary Club Shelter. Guests also are welcome to bring their own lunch to the park during the events.

Event information and weather updates will be posted on the Noblesville Parks and Recreation social media accounts.