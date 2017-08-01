Day 2 of Colts Camp Live featuring linebacker John Simon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts Camp Live returns Tuesday from Indy Sports Central and our media partners at the IndyStar.

Zak Keefer from the IndyStar and Kevin Bowen from Colts.com will join our Chris Hagan to discuss the latest news from Indianapolis Colts training camp live from the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Linebacker John Simon, signed in the offseason from the Texans to bolster the team’s pass rush, will serve as Tuesday’s guest. Tuesday’s practice was the first full-contact work of camp.

You can catch the broadcast at noon on CBS4Indy.com and the CBS4 Facebook page.

Watch Monday’s installment here.