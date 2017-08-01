Lengthy I-74 project to begin next week in southeastern Indiana

Posted 11:13 am, August 1, 2017, by

DECATUR, FRANKLIN & RIPLEY COUNTIES, Ind.—If you are a frequent traveler to Cincinnati via Interstate 74, get ready for a lengthy road construction project that is expected to begin next week and last till 2020.

On Monday, August 7th, the Indiana Department of Transportation will launch its $61 million pavement replacement project of I-74 at a groundbreaking ceremony.

This full-depth reconstruction of I-74 lanes between interchanges at New Point and State Road 101 is INDOT Southeast District’s first NEXT LEVEL project.

NEXT LEVEL is a sustainable, data-driven plan to invest over $30 billion in road and bridge improvements over the next 20 years.  Those investments include projects at city, town and county levels statewide.

Work for this  2 1/2 yr project will include pavement replacement in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley Counties as well as new bridge superstructures at Little Laughery Creek and Western Creek.

Construction operations slated for late-summer and fall of this year will focus on patching, shoulder strengthening, widening and building crossovers for future traffic shifts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s