I-70 lane closures to begin this weekend for bridge work near Indianapolis Int’l. Airport and Ronald Reagan Pkwy

Posted 11:40 am, August 1, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction contractors plan to close traffic lanes this weekend for bridge maintenance and preservation on Interstate 70 and on various ramps near the Ronald Reagan Parkway interchange and the Indianapolis International Airport.

In the event of rain, work will be postponed to the next weekend. Otherwise, the following traffic restrictions are scheduled for this weekend starting starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7:

  • The Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport) ramp to I-70 East will have one lane closed.
  • I-70 East and West will be reduced to two lanes that will be temporarily shifted to the right, away from the median, at the bridges immediately west of Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway.
  • The I-70 East Exit 68A ramp to Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport) and Ronald Reagan Parkway will have one lane closed at the bridge immediately west of Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway.

The High School Road bridge over I-70 (not shown) will also be closed for one weekend.

