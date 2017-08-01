Father of Lt. Aaron Allan thanks the community for their support

Posted 6:53 pm, August 1, 2017, by

SOUTHPORT, Ind.-- The father of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan spoke Tuesday night at a National Night Out event and thanked the community for their support, which he described as "amazing."

"The respect given to all officers by the community has been heartfelt and all of you that know my son know our loss," said Jim Allan. He said he was honored to be at the event.

Police say Lt. Aaron Allan was fatally shot by a 28-year-old man while responding to a crash in Homecroft. The suspect is facing a preliminary murder charge.

The lieutenant’s funeral will be held at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Aug. 5. Services will start at 11 a.m.

