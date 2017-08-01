× Conagra plant evacuated on northwest side after ammonia leak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An ammonia leak led to an evacuation Tuesday morning at an Indianapolis plant.

The evacuation involved the Conagra facility at 62nd Street and Georgetown Road. According to a Conagra spokesperson, monitoring systems at the plant detected the leak. About 150 employees were evacuated from the building.

No injuries were reported and there was no threat to public safety, the company said.

Crews worked to fix the problem, allowing employees to go back inside.