Carmel police looking for 3 people accused of using stolen credit card

CARMEL, Ind. – Police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a theft and fraud case in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Police Department, someone broke into a vehicle on July 6, 2017, and took the victim’s wallet. It happened in the 14000 block of Clay Terrace Boulevard.

After the theft, several purchases were made with the victim’s stolen credit card. Police released surveillance images of three people accused of making the fraudulent transactions.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.