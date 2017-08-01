× Abortions allowed again at northwestern Indiana clinic

MERRILLVILLE, Ind.— A northwestern Indiana clinic is being allowed to perform abortions again after those services were suspended in mid-July because it was without a backup doctor required by state law.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky says it was informed by state officials on Monday that abortion services could resume at its Merrillville clinic.

The clinic had been prohibited from providing abortions after a doctor’s affiliation with it ended July 13. State law requires clinics have a doctor with admitting privileges at a local hospital.

Indiana State Department of Health spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter said Tuesday the Merrillville clinic is in compliance and allowed to resume all services.

The Merrillville clinic is among six licensed abortion clinics in the state.