VIDEO: Texas boy with Down syndrome goes viral with rendition of Whitney Houston song

Posted 7:28 am, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 07:39AM, July 31, 2017

A video of a 9-year-old Texas boy singing Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” has gone viral, racking up more than 18 million views!

Dane’s dad recorded the video last Monday while they were in the car, and a family member shared it on Facebook, according to KTVT.

Now, it’s almost as popular as the Whitney Houston version!

“We did just watch a documentary on her about a month ago, and so he started downloading some of her songs and that was the one he just got stuck on,” Dane’s mother, Danna Miller, told KTVT.

Danna says she can’t believe the response the video has gotten.

“Just reading the comments, they’re so sweet. I get emotional.  Even some other families that have Down syndrome children have posted pictures of their kids,” said Danna.

Dane says the success of this video has inspired him to make more videos.

The family says they’ve started a YouTube channel for him – it’s called Amazing Dane.

