Teenager seriously wounded in drive-by shooting

Posted 1:44 am, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:50AM, July 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS–Three teenagers in a vehicle were shot at and one of them wounded late Sunday at Heather Ridge Apartments on the city’s northwest side.

The drive-by shooting unfolded in the 3300 block of Heather Ridge Dr. shortly after 11:30 p.m. The three victims–two 18 year olds and a 16 year old– were sitting in a vehicle when someone drove up and shot multiple times, according to IMPD investigators. The shooter or shooters then fled the scene, according to police.

One of the 18 year olds sitting in the front passenger seat was shot in the torso and leg. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

The other two males were not shot or wounded. No suspect info at this time. Investigation is underway.

