× Ramp reconstruction continues on I-65 Project in north west Indiana

JASPER AND WHITE COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that the resurfacing project on I-65 involves reconstruction of several ramps. The contractor will be reopening two ramps on or after Monday, July 31 and closing two others, weather permitting.

Reopening:

U.S. 231 (Exit 205) on-ramp to I-65 northbound

I-65 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 231 (Exit 205)

Closing after the above ramps open:

I-65 northbound exit ramp to U.S. 231 (Exit 205)

U.S. 231 (Exit 205) entrance ramp to I-65 southbound

The nearly $38 million dollar project on I-65 includes patching and resurfacing the interstate from the 197-207 mile markers, resurfacing the U.S. 24 ramps, replacing the deck and widening the bridge over U.S. 231 (Exit 205) and overlaying the decks of the Hollingsworth Ditch Bridge, three and one half miles south of U.S. 24 and the Mason-Eastburn Ditch Bridge, two and one half miles south of U.S. 24 and repairing the TP &W Railroad Bridge just south of U.S. 24. The project is scheduled to be completed at the end of August.