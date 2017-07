× Man fatally stabbed in Beech Grove, police say

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are investigating a homicide in Beech Grove.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Glastonbury Court near the Strawbridge Apartments just south of I-65 near 9th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators at the scene say a man was stabbed to death. It is unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.