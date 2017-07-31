× IPS high school teachers to receive bonus if consolidation plan is approved

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) says it reached an agreement with the Indianapolis Education Association (IEA) to give high school teachers in the district a bonus if the vote to consolidate high schools passes.

IPS says it is reinventing its “High School Experience” and wants to make sure students have stability when it comes to the teaching staff.

“Reinvented high schools for the 2018-19 school year should not yield a compromised high school experience this current school year,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. “This retention incentive underscores how much we value our teachers and stability for our students and families.”

If the recommendation to close/convert area high schools is approved, IPS will give eligible high school teachers with a one-time stipend for staying through the transition.

Those who started their employment with IPS on or before the start of the 2016-17 school year will receive $5,000. Teachers who started after the 2016-17 year will receive $2,500.

To be eligible for the stipend, high school teachers must:

Receive an effective or highly effective evaluation for the 2017-18 school year

Be at work and perform their regularly assigned duties at least 93 percent of the school year

Have worked at least 90 contract days

Teachers will receive the bonus at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

“IEA was looking at how the district could give our students’ stability during this time of uncertainty for our high school teachers,” said Rhondalyn Cornett, IEA President. “Our hope is that teachers will feel more confident in the district during this transition and help ensure the reinvention of our high schools is a success.”

The vote is set for Sept. 18.