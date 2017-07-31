× Indy man stabbed to death inside apartment on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside his own apartment.

The homicide took place late Sunday night on the city’s south side in 4600 block of Glastonbury Court. The victim was identified Monday as 35-year-old Wilson Hernandez.

Police are still trying to piece together who killed Hernandez and why.

Neighbors say they’re not used to the violence and they just hope the suspect is quickly brought to justice.

The front door frame was splintered and blood was found inside.

“There wasn’t no noise or nothing,” said neighbor Richard Harp.

Harp and several other neighbors said they didn’t hear anything suspicious from the apartment until after just after 10 p.m. when the police first arrived. While investigators wouldn’t release information about a possible motive for the killing, neighbors think a fight involving the victim led to the stabbing.

“I heard it was an argument and someone stabbed him,” said Harp.

During the day, several of the victim’s family members showed up to the scene.

Hernandez worked as a local contractor and was always chatting with neighbors.

“He was real nice. He’d be out here all the time talking. He didn’t seem like a violent guy or nothing like that,” said Harp.

Neighbors say the violence is just not something they see very often, but they know it can’t be stopped.

“It’s gonna happen anywhere you live. It’s gonna happen anywhere and there ain’t nothing anyone can do about it,” said Harp.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.