× Indiana sailor killed in Mississippi plane crash to be laid to rest today

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A Navy sailor who was killed in a Marine plane crash earlier this month will receive military funeral honors when he is laid to rest today.

Funeral services for Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, will be held at Middletown Church of the Nazarene, The Herald Bulletin reported. A visitation at the church will run for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a full military service will be held at 4 p.m.

Lohrey was one of 16 service members who died July 10 when their refueling plane crashed in Mississippi.

Hundreds gathered Thursday to show their support as a military procession took Lohrey’s remains from Knightstown to New Castle.

Alyssa Pope watched the procession of more than 100 motorcycles and funeral cars in downtown Middletown.

“It’s important to show the family and friends that there are people who care,” Pope said.

Debbie Hawk has multiple family members who served in the military. She said she would stand on the sidewalk and wait to salute as long as it takes, despite the rain.

“I think it shows (current military members) that back home, we’ve got their back,” she said.

John Cooper Jr., a former Navy corpsman, said he felt a connection to Lohrey and wanted to pay his respects.

“We thank him so much, to be sure,” he said. “It’s great that people in a small town can come together like this and think enough of this boy to show their patriotism.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags in Henry County be flown at half-staff today in honor of Lohrey. He is survived by his parents, two children, and his wife, Cassie Lohrey.