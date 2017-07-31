× Here comes August

July was a very active month. We had measurable rain on 11 days and we finished the month with rainfall almost two inches above average. Three tornadoes touched down across north central Indiana during the month. We also had thirty days with a high of at least 80 degrees and four days of 90-degree heat.

August will start warm with a chance for isolated t-storms. Our rain chances will increase later this week as a cold front approaches. Behind the front temperatures will cool into the 70s.

We only had one 70-dergree day in July.

Tuesday will be a warm day.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

We’ll have a chance for isolated afternoon showers Tuesday afternoon.

Showers will be more widespread Wednesday.

Strong t-storms will be likely Thursday.

Cooler air will move in for Friday.

A half-inch of rain is likely this week.

Expect a dry, mild weekend.