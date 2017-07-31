Friend and eye witness discuss crash that killed Jennings County couple on motorcycle ride

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Tragedy struck a family out on an afternoon ride on their motorcycles Saturday afternoon. The husband and wife were killed in Bartholomew County when a pickup truck hit them.

Flowers and a memorial rock sit along the road in Bartholomew County where 47-year-old Travis Setser and his wife 51-year-old Suzanne Setser were hit.

“As I turned around, I saw the bikes coming from the east and there was a truck coming from the south and they just collided. The truck hit them. I mean it was a blink of an eye,” said Julie Rotert, a witness.

Rotert lives at the corner of 850 S and 400 W. She was on her porch enjoying the day when she witnessed the devastating scene. The couple’s son was on his motorcycle right behind them.

“They brought him to the corner of my yard and he was just laying in the grass crying and all I could do was just go hug him,” Rotert said.

Travis was pronounced dead at the scene. Suzanne was airlifted to the hospital and later died. It was her birthday. The family was on a celebratory ride, but we’re told they were also remembering Suzanne’s other son, who died of an overdose just two weeks ago.

“Those two were made to be together. They were totally different but had all the same interests. They were so giving. We weren’t allowed to bring anything over if when we visited their house,” said family friend Eric Neal.

Neal was best friends with Travis for more than 30 years. Now, he’s left grieving with questions.

“He’s always cautious. He rides like a grandpa and trying to figure out what could have happened. We just don’t know,” Neal said.

They’re left with memories of riding their Harley Davidsons with their best friends who were always smiling and full of life.

“Nothing is going to change this. We’re going to get past it and we’re going to celebrate their life because they were wonderful people,” Neal said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 39-year-old Jonathan Findley of Seymour, and the two children in his vehicle were not hurt. At this time, investigators say it appears the motorcycle pulled off into the path of the truck.

The Setser family is from Jennings County. Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.