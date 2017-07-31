LIVESTREAM: Mayor Hogsett joins IMPD, EMS, and Eskenazi Health to launch pilot MCAT program

Florida man charged with molesting girl at Indiana fair

Posted 9:53 am, July 31, 2017, by

James Todd

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Florida man who works for a traveling carnival was charged with molesting a 13-year-old girl at a northwest Indiana fair.

The Porter County Sheriff’s office says James Todd was arrested and charged Friday with felony child molesting.

Police say the sexual assault was reported early that morning by the girl and her mother, who both travel across the country with the carnival.

As officers responded, police received an additional report of a disturbance at the fairgrounds. Police say word of the alleged assault spread among carnival workers, who confronted Todd.

Police say Todd was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries. Records show the 25-year-old from Tampa in being held at the Porter County jail.

It was unclear on Saturday if Todd has an attorney.

