× Court docs detail events leading to killing of Southport police officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Court documents filed in connection with the death of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan suffered a total of 14 gunshots while trying to assist a man trapped in a car after a crash.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, July 27. Around 2:40 p.m., Lt. Allan and Homecroft Police Department Major CT Bowman were sent to South Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive after a 2004 BMW flipped and landed upside down in the 6600 block of South Madison Avenue.

Jason Brown, 28, was the driver. A passenger in the car was able to get out and was kneeling by the driver’s side door when officers arrived. Brown was still in the vehicle, hanging upside down because of his seat belt.

Major Bowman was the first officer on the scene, and spoke to a witness who said the vehicle was going southbound when it went across in front of her car. Bowman went up to the car on the driver’s side and Allan approached on the passenger’s side. Brown was wedged in and “hysterical,” according to court documents.

Allan stuck his head into the car to try and calm Brown down and tell him help was on the way. Bowman asked the passenger, who was outside of the car, if he was OK.

“I think so,” he replied. Bowman also checked if the witness was OK. She said she was.

A witness reported, “the suspect kept trying to reach for something behind his back and observed a pistol came out.”

It was at this time Bowman heard about a dozen gunshots ring out. Initially, he couldn’t tell where they were coming from. There were then two to three additional gunshots after a pause.

Major Bowman then saw a blue steel semi-automatic handgun with the slide locked back on the roof inside the car. As other officers arrived on scene, Bowman informed them there was a gun in the car.

Officers pulled Brown out of the car and placed Allan on a gurney for treatment. He later died at Eskenazi Health from his injuries. Police say he was shot 14 times, three apparently as his back was turned.

A uniformed officer and an off-duty deputy fired shots back at Brown. Brown was taken to the hospital in serious condition and arrested for murder. His friends say he was shot in the face.

“When Jason left his house at two o’clock that day to go pick up that passenger Jason was in a wonderful mood, he was in a happy mood,” said a friend who wished to remain anonymous in fear of retribution. “They probably went to the apartment where the passenger said he was picked up and I believe that possibly something transpired in that situation that led Jason driving erratically.”

When police interviewed the passenger, he told them Brown picked him up at Country Club Apartments and then stopped at a gas station before driving south on Madison Avenue. The man said Brown began driving quickly, but didn’t know why. Brown was maneuvering around vehicles when he hit a curb, drove over the median and hit the opposite curb. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down. The passenger is not being named because he’s not been charged in the case.

Police later identified the gun inside the car as a Springfield XDM-9. The slide of the gun was locked back and contained an empty magazine fit to hold 20 rounds. Inside the vehicle, officers also found a 1-quart Ziplock bag with 13 smaller baggies containing marijuana.

The passenger told CBS4 he had no knowledge of the cause behind Brown’s erratic driving leading up to the crash, the presence of marijuana or the murder weapon, though he admitted to police that he knew his friend carried a 9mm pistol.

Brown’s first court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Allan’s funeral is set for Saturday morning at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse.