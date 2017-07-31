Boy selling lemonade for family of fallen officer gets surprise visit from Southport police

KOKOMO, Ind. – Southport police surprised a Kokomo boy who set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the family of fallen Lt. Aaron Allan.

Officers proceeded to hug 5-year-old boy Malachi Fronczak and thank him for heartwarming gesture.

Malachi started raising money at this “Magnificent Lemonade” stand over the weekend.

About a year ago, Malachi set up a similar stand to raise money for his trip to Sea World. He was pleasantly surprised when law enforcement officers from around the area showed up.

“We just wanna show appreciation to those who serve us and if he gets some spending money for Sea World, then that’s great for him too," said the boy’s mother, Trisha Fronczak, in July 2016.

If you can’t make it to Malachi’s stand, located in the 700 block of S Bell Street, you can also donate to this GoFundMe account set up by Chief Vaughn.