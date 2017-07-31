× A beautiful Monday in store with daily storm chances returning beginning Tuesday

Today will be a continuation of the weekend, except it will be SLIGHTLY more humid. Expect DRY and sunny conditions for your Monday. It will be a warm afternoon with a cloud/sun mix and highs in the mid 80s.

Daily thunderstorm chances will return on Tuesday. The good news is that it will be VERY hit or miss on Tuesday afternoon, and not everyone will see the rain. Expect storms to fire up around 2-3 pm and die down around sunset on Tuesday.

We’ll keep those thunderstorm chances through Friday morning. Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with a few spotty storms firing up during the afternoon. Thursday will be the wettest day with the highest coverage of storms. Storms will come to an end Friday morning.

We’ll see a pretty big cool down later this week with highs in the low 70s by Friday. Those 70s stick around into the weekend!!