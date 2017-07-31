× 500 new jobs posted for Topgolf location in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Topgolf is looking to fill 500 open positions at their new location in Fishers which is expected to open in the early fall.

Available positions include: servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more. Interested applicants should register to audition at an upcoming recruitment event.

The jobs have been posted online at topgolf.com/careers, and they will begin to interview people starting the week of August 21.

Topgolf Fishers is located at 9200 E 116th Street. Recruitment events will take place offsite, and the location will be displayed online upon applying. Hired associates for the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

For more information about working at Topgolf, visit http://www.topgolf.com/careers.