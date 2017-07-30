× UPDATE: Police safely locate missing 11-year-old boy in Plainfield

UPDATE:

Sunday afternoon, Plainfield police safely located an 11-year-old boy that was reported missing Saturday. Officers say he was found in a parking lot near the department’s command center. He was then reunited with his mother. Officers want to thank the community for helping.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is currently searching for a missing boy.

The boy is an 11-year-old black male. Police say he is about 4 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build and short hair.

He was last seen at the Gladden Farms Apartments on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m.

Police say he may have a red backpack and wearing blue slide shoes and a blue and gray jacket.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-839-8700.

Editor’s note: The photos and name of the missing boy has been removed from this story to help protect his identity.