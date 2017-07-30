Search for missing 12-year-old boy in Plainfield

Posted 12:19 am, July 30, 2017, by

HENDRICKS CO., Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is currently searching for a missing boy, Victor Sumbai.

Victor is a 12-year-old black male, 4’5″ ft, with a slim build and short hair.

He was last seen at the Gladden Farms Apartments on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m.

Police say he may have a red backpack and wearing blue slide shoes and a blue and gray jacket.

They are asking anyone with information on Victor’s whereabouts to contact 317-839-8700.

