Police investigating fatal shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s north side.

Early Sunday morning, officers arrived on the scene of the 2100 block of Shelburne Drive on reports of shots fired.

A little before 4 a.m., they arrived at the Villas at Meridian Hill to find a body of a male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Also around the same time, police got a call for a vehicle fire at a nearby apartment complex

The vehicle is at the Viewpoint Apartments off of Westlane, a few blocks away from where the man was found dead.

An investigation is underway to see if the two incidents are related, and are still searching for suspects.

