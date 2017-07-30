Police investigating fatal shooting on northwest side

Posted 4:44 am, July 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29AM, July 30, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s north side.

Early Sunday morning, officers arrived on the scene of the 2100 block of Shelburne Drive on reports of shots fired.

A little before 4 a.m., they arrived at the Villas at Meridian Hill to find a body of a male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Also around the same time, police got a call for a vehicle fire at a nearby apartment complex

The vehicle is at the Viewpoint Apartments off of Westlane, a few blocks away from where the man was found dead.

An investigation is underway to see if the two incidents are related, and are still searching for suspects.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

