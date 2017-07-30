Man dies from injuries in early morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from injuries he suffered in a shooting early Sunday on the city’s northwest side.

Shortly before 4 a.m. police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Abercromby Circle.

Officers arrived and found a male in his 20’s suffering from apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the man later died at Eskenazi Hospital despite life-saving efforts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

