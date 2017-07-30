× Initial court appearance set for man accused of killing Southport officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An initial hearing has been set for the suspect in the killing of a Southport officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says 28-year-old Jason Brown will appear in court at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Brown is accused of fatally shooting Lt. Aaron Allan as the officer approached his overturned car on Thursday. He faces a preliminary charge of murder and could face additional charges.

Brown was an employee at Delta 9 Tattoo Company on the near south side of Indianapolis. A representative for the shop issued this statement to CBS4 following Brown’s arrest:

We do not understand what’s going on, and in no way are involved or condone any activities that may had led up to this senseless act. Condemning my business for the act of another individual is destroying the lives of several good people, mine included. We respect law enforcement to the fullest as well as all first responders. Our hearts are very heavy for Lt. Aaron Allen and his family. Please don’t condemn us all. Thank You, Delta 9 Tattoo

A second occupant in the overturned vehicle was released after police interviewed him as a witness.

Editor’s note: A mug shot of Jason Brown has been requested by CBS4. The current photo was provided by family.