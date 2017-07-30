Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - President Donald Trump won the state of Indiana by nearly twenty points in the 2016 election, but according to a new poll from Gallup, more Hoosiers now disapprove of his job performance (48%) then approve (47 percent).

Interestingly, Indiana's numbers mirror those of our neighbor to the east, the state of Ohio, which has historically been known as more of a swing state.

Six months into the Trump presidency a new poll from Reuters has the President's national approval rating at just 35 percent, in the midst of one of the most chaotic weeks yet for the new administration.

In the video above, we break down the numbers and talk with Indiana Trump campaign vice chair Tony Samuel and IndyStar opinions editor Tim Swarens, who wrote a column critical of the administration and the current political climate in Washington.