Half-price slices offered at Cheesecake Factory for National Cheesecake Day

Posted 11:53 am, July 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:55AM, July 30, 2017

Photos courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

In honor of National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is offering half-price slices Sunday and Monday!

Dine-in guests can choose from over 30 flavors of cheesecake at all restaurants, which includes the Indianapolis location at the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

This offer is limited to one slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest. They must be present.

The restaurant chain has also unveiled a new “Celebration Cheesecake” which will be available starting Sunday. It features layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mouse topped with cream cheese frosting and colorful confetti.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s