Half-price slices offered at Cheesecake Factory for National Cheesecake Day

In honor of National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is offering half-price slices Sunday and Monday!

Dine-in guests can choose from over 30 flavors of cheesecake at all restaurants, which includes the Indianapolis location at the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

This offer is limited to one slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest. They must be present.

The restaurant chain has also unveiled a new “Celebration Cheesecake” which will be available starting Sunday. It features layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mouse topped with cream cheese frosting and colorful confetti.