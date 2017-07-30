× East side police chase ends with crash

HANCOCK CO., Ind. — Early Sunday morning, authorities started a vehicular pursuit on in Hancock County.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the chase began at 500 West, US 40.

Both the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the Cumberland Police Department were involved in this chase.

The chase went into Indianapolis, and ended with the suspect crashing the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

It is also unknown what prompted the pursuit at this time.

We will update with more information.