DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man.

Investigators say they would like to speak with the man regarding several thefts in the month of July.

Officers say those crimes were committed at the Walmart Superstore in Danville.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call the department’s anonymous 24-hour Crime-Tip line at (317) 745-3001. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.