Crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck kills man in Bartholomew County

July 30, 2017

File photo

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A motorcyclist was killed in crash in Bartholomew County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities believe 47-year-old Travis Setser of Scipio pulled into the path of a Chevy pickup truck near the intersection of 850 S and 400 W. He and his bike were then lodged under the truck.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 12:48 p.m.

Travis was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says another victim, 51-year-old Suzanne Setser, was found moaning in pain near the truck’s passenger side door. She was airlifted from the scene.

The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Jonathan Findley if Seymour, was transported to CRH by ISP for a voluntary blood draw for alcohol and or drugs. His two juvenile children were in the vehicle as well. They were not injured.

