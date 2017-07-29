× Police announce visitation and funeral arrangements for Deputy Chief Jim Waters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The funeral arrangements for IMPD Deputy Chief Jim Waters were announced following a ceremonial transfer Saturday afternoon.

The Deputy Chief died Thursday afternoon after being seriously injured in a crash on I-70 last Sunday. Fire officials say Waters was traveling eastbound on the interstate when a semi hit his vehicle from behind. They say Waters may have slowed down or came to a stop due to debris in the roadway.

The Fraternal Order of Police says visitation for the officer will be on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crown Hill Funeral Home.

The funeral for the Deputy Chief will be held at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 2. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Both the visitation and funeral are open to the public.