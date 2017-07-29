Indiana agency reports college graduation rates increasing in state

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education reports the number of students earning degrees and graduating on-time continues to rise across the state.

The findings were included in a report released on Thursday by the state agency.

The agency says the number of students graduating on-time at four-year schools has increased by about 10 percent over the past five years.

Two-year schools have also seen their on-time graduation rates improve by roughly 6 percent during that same period.

The schools that showed the most improvement are Indiana University East, Purdue University West Lafayette, Ball State, University of Southern Indiana and IU Kokomo.

