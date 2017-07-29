× Funeral arrangements set for Southport lieutenant fatally shot while responding to crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The funeral arrangements have been announced for the Southport officer that was killed in the line of duty Thursday.

Police say Lt. Aaron Allan was fatally shot by a 28-year-old man while responding to a crash in Homecroft. The suspect is facing a preliminary murder charge.

The Fraternal Order of Police says visitation will take place at the Crown Hill Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 4. It will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The lieutenant’s funeral will be held at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Aug. 5. Services will start at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be followed by an interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Both services will be open to the public.