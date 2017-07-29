LIVE STREAM: Police honor Southport Lt. Aaron Allan with ceremonial transfer to funeral home

Funeral arrangements set for Southport lieutenant fatally shot while responding to crash

Posted 4:36 pm, July 29, 2017, by , Updated at 05:05PM, July 29, 2017

Lieutenant Aaron Allan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The funeral arrangements have been announced for the Southport officer that was killed in the line of duty Thursday.

Police say Lt. Aaron Allan was fatally shot by a 28-year-old man while responding to a crash in Homecroft. The suspect is facing a preliminary murder charge.

The Fraternal Order of Police says visitation will take place at the Crown Hill Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 4. It will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The lieutenant’s funeral will be held at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Aug. 5. Services will start at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be followed by an interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Both services will be open to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s