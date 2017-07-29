Fire heavily damages home on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS—Fire heavily damaged a home on the city’s southeast side Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the 4900 block of Rowney Street shortly after 5 p.m.
As fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the rear and roof of the one-story home.
One person was evacuated from the home.
Firefighters noted there were no working smoke alarms.
Damage has been estimated at $65,000.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
Cause of the blaze remains under investigation.