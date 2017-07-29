× Fire heavily damages home on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS—Fire heavily damaged a home on the city’s southeast side Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 4900 block of Rowney Street shortly after 5 p.m.

As fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the rear and roof of the one-story home.

One person was evacuated from the home.

Firefighters noted there were no working smoke alarms.

Damage has been estimated at $65,000.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Cause of the blaze remains under investigation.