Fire heavily damages home on southeast side

Posted 9:01 pm, July 29, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS—Fire heavily damaged a home on the city’s southeast side Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 4900 block of Rowney Street shortly after 5 p.m.

As fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the rear  and roof of the one-story home.

One person was evacuated from the home.

Firefighters noted there were no working smoke alarms.

Damage has been estimated at $65,000.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

