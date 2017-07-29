× Deputy Chief Waters, Lt. Allan honored by FOP with ceremonial transfers to funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police is honoring two local officers that passed away this week.

The FOP will perform a ceremonial transfer for both IMPD Deputy Chief Jim Waters and Southport Lt. Aaron Allan Saturday afternoon.

Waters is scheduled to be transferred from the Marion County Coroner’s Office to the Crown Hill Funeral Home at about 12 p.m., while Allan is set to be transferred at 3 p.m.

IMPD says the ceremonial route goes eastbound on McCarty Street to northbound Illinois Street to westbound 38th Street to northbound Clarendon Road. CBS4 will stream the transfers on Facebook and in this story.

Waters died Thursday afternoon after being seriously injured in a crash on I-70 last Sunday.

Allan also died Thursday. Authorities say he was shot and killed by 28-year-old Jason Brown while responding to a crash in Homecroft. Brown is facing a preliminary charge of murder.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Allan’s family. Click the link if you’d like to contribute.

Anyone who wishes to send cards, flowers, or other expressions of condolences for Waters are asked to send them to the IMPD Chaplin’s Office: 50 N Alabama St, Suite T-120 46204.

Funeral information is expected to be officially announced at some point Saturday.