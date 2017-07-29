Dearborn County man charged with murder, attempted murder of neighbors

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – Police believe a Dearborn County man is responsible for the murder and attempted murder of his neighbors.

Police were called to the scene in the 9300 block of State Road 48 at approximately 7:11 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Brittany Black unresponsive in her yard and her husband, 37-year-old Kyle Black, near their home.

Police say both victims appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Brittany was pounced dead at the scene, while Kyle was transported to a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Early Saturday morning, police say their investigation led to the arrest of 55-year-old Terry Storey, who lives in a home just west of the scene. He faces charges of murder and attempted murder. He also faces resisting law enforcement and battery on law enforcement officer after police say he “forcibly resisted arrest and battered a Dearborn County Deputy.”