Cool temperatures tonight; A taste of fall coming next weekend

A cool night on tap for central Indiana.  With clear skies, temperatures will fall to the middle/upper 50°s by Sunday morning.

Low temperature forecast Sunday morning.

Skies will remain mainly sunny Sunday – just a few clouds “popping” during the afternoon.  Temperatures will quickly climb from the 50°s to the lower 80°s by afternoon.

It should be a near-perfect weather day to attend the open Colts’ Training Camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.  I have a feeling the roof and window will be open, so I suggest putting on sunscreen if you plan to sit in an area that gets lots of sunshine.

STREAK ENDS

Indianapolis reached a high temperature of 79° Saturday.  This ends a streak of 31-days of temperatures reaching 80°.

FALL PREVIEW

Long range computer models suggest a cold front passing through Indiana Friday morning will bring in the coolest air in two months.  This should give us a preview of fall-like temperatures.

