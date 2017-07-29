× Autopsy of woman found dead at Madison County jail ruled inconclusive

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities still do not know what caused the death of 56-year-old woman who was being held at the Madison County jail.

The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports that a Thursday autopsy of Loretta Neese was inconclusive.

Jail staff found Neese unresponsive in a holding cell Wednesday morning. She had been arrested early Tuesday after police pulled her over and arrested her for drug possession and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.

Neese was in a holding cell with seven other women when her body was found. Police say she was kept in the holding area because jail overcrowding prevented them from transferring her.

The Madison County Coroner’s office says they are awaiting toxicology tests performed on Nesse. They say that could shed more light on the cause of her death.