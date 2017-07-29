× All proceeds of Kokomo boy’s lemonade stand donated to family of fallen Southport officer

KOKOMO, Ind. – A boy in Kokomo is selling lemonade to raise money for the family of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan, who was gunned down on Thursday.

Malachi Fronczak set up his “Magnificent Lemonade” stand at 748 South Bell Street Saturday afternoon. He’ll be there serving the drinks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About a year ago, Malachi set up a similar stand to raise money for his trip to Sea World. He was pleasantly surprised when law enforcement officers from around the area showed up.

“We just wanna show appreciation to those who serve us and if he gets some spending money for Sea World, then that’s great for him too,” said the boy’s mother, Trisha Fronczak, in July 2016.

If you can’t make it to Malachi’s stand Saturday, you can also donate to this GoFundMe account set up by Chief Vaughn.