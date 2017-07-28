Widow of IMPD officer Rod Bradway discusses what Lt. Aaron Allan’s family is experiencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Jamie Bradway is one of the few people who know what Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan’s family, especially his widow Stacy, is going through right now.

Her husband, IMPD officer Rod Bradway, was also killed in the line of duty in 2013. Bradway was shot while saving a woman who was being held at gunpoint. Jamie understands the difficult road ahead facing Allan’s family.

"You're suddenly thrown out into the public eye and you're not prepared for that," she said.

Emily Toney understands too. Her father, Beech Grove Lieutenant William Toney was shot and killed during a foot pursuit when she was only 18 months old. Emily is now 18 years old and went to Franklin Central High School. She knew Lt. Allan when he served as a school police officer before he left for Southport.

" I would see him in the hallways and say hi to him, wave to him. I just can't believe it. I never thought it would happen to someone so close to us," said Emily.

Both Emily and Jamie agree that it’s most important right now for the Allan family to hear friends talk about what their loved ones meant to them. They say it’s an important first step to keeping their memory alive.

"Don't think, oh I can't talk about him because it's going to make her cry, she wants to hear those stories, she wants to hear about her husband,” said Bradway.