Police report identifies suspect accused of killing Southport officer

Posted 6:16 am, July 28, 2017, by

Scene from shooting on July 28, 2017

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The man accused of fatally shooting Southport Police Department Lieutenant Aaron Allan has been identified.

A police report says the suspect in this case is 28-year-old Jason Brown. He faces a preliminary charge of murder. Brown and a second person involved are in police custody in the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred when Allan and a Homecroft officer responded to the scene of a crash near Maynard Drive and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The driver crashed through a fence, and the car flipped over.

As Allan approached the car to render aid, Brown allegedly started shooting at the officer, and Allan was hit multiple times. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It is unclear why the suspect fired shots at Allan. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s