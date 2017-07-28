× Police report identifies suspect accused of killing Southport officer

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The man accused of fatally shooting Southport Police Department Lieutenant Aaron Allan has been identified.

A police report says the suspect in this case is 28-year-old Jason Brown. He faces a preliminary charge of murder. Brown and a second person involved are in police custody in the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred when Allan and a Homecroft officer responded to the scene of a crash near Maynard Drive and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The driver crashed through a fence, and the car flipped over.

As Allan approached the car to render aid, Brown allegedly started shooting at the officer, and Allan was hit multiple times. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It is unclear why the suspect fired shots at Allan. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.