× Photo shows Lt. Aaron Allan walking son to bus on first day of school hours before he was murdered

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – A bittersweet picture shows Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan walking his 5-year-old son to the bus stop on the child’s first day of Kindergarten.

Allan’s wife took the picture on Thursday. Less than six hours later, Allan was killed in the line of duty.

Allan died after getting shot multiple times while responding to the scene of a car crash near Maynard Drive and Madison Avenue. Jason Brown, 28, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with his death.

He had 20 years of law enforcement experience, and he became one of two full time officers with the Southport Police Department in January.

Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn says Allan always wanted to be a police officer, and he took his job to heart.

Allan also had an 18-year-old son.