Memorial grows outside Southport Police Department for Lt. Allan

Southport, IND. — A community coming together after a veteran Southport police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday.

Police say around 2:30 p.m Thursday, Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan responded to a car accident near Maynard Drive and Madison Avenue in Homecroft.

When he arrived, police say “shots were fired by one of the vehicle’s occupants, striking the Southport lieutenant.”

Within hours of his death, a memorial outside the Southport Police Department started to take shape near Lt. Allan’s cruiser. Many people stopped by with flowers, stuffed animals and messages of support.

“He was going to help somebody and they took his life and I’ll never understand it. Just want to pray for him,’ said Homecroft resident Angie Miller.